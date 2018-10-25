Higgins (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coach Hue Jackson admitted that it was unlikely Higgins would suit up Sunday against the Steelers, making the wideout's lack of on-field work Thursday unsurprising. With Higgins on track to miss a third consecutive game, Damion Ratley looks like the top candidate to pick up most of the snaps alongside starters Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway in three-receiver sets.

