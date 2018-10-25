Browns' Rashard Higgins: Missing practice again
Higgins (knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Coach Hue Jackson admitted that it was unlikely Higgins would suit up Sunday against the Steelers, making the wideout's lack of on-field work Thursday unsurprising. With Higgins on track to miss a third consecutive game, Damion Ratley looks like the top candidate to pick up most of the snaps alongside starters Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway in three-receiver sets.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not expected to play this week•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Sitting out Week 7•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Absent from practice•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Pushing for quick rehab•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Likely out at least two weeks•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Week-to-week with MCL sprain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Mitchell Trubisky has taken a big step forward in the last few weeks, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...