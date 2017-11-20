Higgins finished without a catch (two targets) during Sunday's 19-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Higgins went without a catch for the first time this season, as No. 1 wideout Corey Coleman made his return to the field. Interestingly enough, despite Higgins' lack of production, he saw more action than Ricardo Louis, finishing with five more offensive snaps. It remains to be seen if that trend will continue, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on.