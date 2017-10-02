Browns' Rashard Higgins: No catches in Week 4
Higgins failed to notch a reception despite four targets during Sunday's 31-7 loss to Cincinnati.
Higgins has been nearly invisible since he exploded onto the scene in Week 2 against the Ravens. During that matchup, the 22-year-old caught seven passes (11 targets) for 95 yards, but since then, he's seen a total of 10 targets and has managed to haul in just two of those. And his failure to produce isn't because of a lack of playing time either. Higgins was on the field for 53 of Cleveland's 65 offensive snaps on Sunday, which was more than both Kenny Britt and Duke Johnson -- who led the team with 10 targets. With Corey Coleman (hand) out indefinitely and Kenny Britt still having his share of struggles, playing time should remain steady for Higgins, though that won't mean much if he continues to disappear when out on the field.
