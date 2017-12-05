Browns' Rashard Higgins: No looks Sunday
Higgins was on the field for 57 percent of the team's offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.
Higgins has officially supplanted Ricardo Louis on the depth chart, as he once again played a plethora of more snaps Sunday. Still, despite playing over 50 percent of the plays on offense, DeShone Kizer never looked his way. Most of Kizer's targets were directed toward Josh Gordon, and it may be tough sledding for Higgins going forward.
