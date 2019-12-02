Play

Higgins did not catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh.

Higgins tied his season high in targets, but the wideout has not caught a ball the last three weeks and has fallen behind running back Kareem Hunt as a target. In the four games since Hunt's return from an eight-game suspension, he's caught 20 of 25 targets compared to one of five for Higgins.

