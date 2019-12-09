Browns' Rashard Higgins: No snaps on offense Sunday
Higgins played one snap on special teams and zero on offense in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals.
The fourth-year receiver's slow fade from the offense became complete Sunday. He was initially expected to become the No. 3 wide receiver following the release of Antonio Callaway, but Higgins' involvement in game plans has been minimal. Since his return from a knee injury in Week 8, Higgins has just two catches on eight targets for nine yards. The Browns have been content to use running back Kareem Hunt as a secondary target behind Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, and tight end David Njoku is now back in the mix as well. Damion Ratley (16 snaps) and KhaDarrel Hodge (13) have moved ahead of Higgins on the depth chart at wideout.
