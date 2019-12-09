Higgins played one snap on special teams and zero on offense in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.

Higgins' slow fade from the offense became complete Sunday. He was nominally the third wide receiver, but his involvement in game-plans has been minimal. Since his return Week 8, Higgins has just two catches on eight targets for nine yards. The Browns are content to use running back Kareem Hunt and returning tight end David Njoku as their secondary targets after Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. Damion Ratley (16 snaps) and KhaDarrel Hodge (13) moved ahead of Higgins at wideout.