Browns' Rashard Higgins: No snaps on offense Week 14
Higgins played one snap on special teams and zero on offense in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals in Week 14.
Higgins' slow fade from the offense became complete Sunday. He was nominally the third wide receiver, but his involvement in game-plans has been minimal. Since his return Week 8, Higgins has just two catches on eight targets for nine yards. The Browns are content to use running back Kareem Hunt and returning tight end David Njoku as their secondary targets after Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. Damion Ratley (16 snaps) and KhaDarrel Hodge (13) moved ahead of Higgins at wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...