Play

Higgins was not targeted in Thursday's 21-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Higgins was moved up to third on the depth chart after the Browns released Antonio Callaway earlier in the day Thursday, but his impact in the game was minimal. Instead, we saw No. 4 wideout KhaDarel Hodge pop up on the radar with a 41-yard catch and drawing a pass interference penalty in the end zone. Beyond starters Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, the Browns are getting little out of their depth wideouts this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories