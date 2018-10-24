Higgins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Moreover, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site relays that coach Hue Jackson doesn't expect Higgins to play against the Steelers on Sunday. If that's the case, added opportunities behind top wideout Jarvis Landry would be available for Damion Ratley, Antonio Callaway and perhaps even Breshad Perriman.

More News
Our Latest Stories