Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not expected to play this week
Higgins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Moreover, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site relays that coach Hue Jackson doesn't expect Higgins to play against the Steelers on Sunday. If that's the case, added opportunities behind top wideout Jarvis Landry would be available for Damion Ratley, Antonio Callaway and perhaps even Breshad Perriman.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Sitting out Week 7•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Absent from practice•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Pushing for quick rehab•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Likely out at least two weeks•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Week-to-week with MCL sprain•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Exits game with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...