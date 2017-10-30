Higgins corralled his lone target for 14 yards during Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings.

Higgins lined up for 66 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps, while fellow wideout Bryce Treggs saw 88 percent. It's clear that Treggs has overtaken Higgins on the depth chart, which is an explanation for why the second-year wideout has just three receptions over the past three weeks. If Kenny Britt -- who suited up but didn't play Sunday -- ever gets out of Hue Jackson's doghouse, expect Higgins' time and production to plummet even more.