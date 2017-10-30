Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not involved against Vikings
Higgins corralled his lone target for 14 yards during Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings.
Higgins lined up for 66 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps, while fellow wideout Bryce Treggs saw 88 percent. It's clear that Treggs has overtaken Higgins on the depth chart, which is an explanation for why the second-year wideout has just three receptions over the past three weeks. If Kenny Britt -- who suited up but didn't play Sunday -- ever gets out of Hue Jackson's doghouse, expect Higgins' time and production to plummet even more.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...