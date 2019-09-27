Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not practicing Friday
Higgins (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Higgins was able to get in a limited practice Wednesday, but he has not gotten on the field since, which does not bode well for his chances of suiting up for the first time since Week 1.
