Higgins (knee) worked off to the side during Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Higgins, who has missed the Browns' last two games, had been working on a limited basis, but at this stage it's unclear if his change in participation Thursday is the result of a setback, or a case of the team simply managing his practice reps.

