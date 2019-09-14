Browns' Rashard Higgins: Officially questionable
Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Higgins remained limited at Saturday's practice, so it seems he is trending towards a game-time decision. It should be noted he indicated earlier in the week that he'd be fine for the game, so the Browns could just be exercising caution. Damion Ratley would be next up for the team's No. 3 receiver should he ultimately be unable to go.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Logs another limited practice•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Starts week listed as limited•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Suits up for practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Expects to play Monday night•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Spotted on field Tuesday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Ankle issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Is Joe Mixon in line for his usual workload? Can Mike Williams prove to his coaches he can...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...