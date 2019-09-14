Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Higgins remained limited at Saturday's practice, so it seems he is trending towards a game-time decision. It should be noted he indicated earlier in the week that he'd be fine for the game, so the Browns could just be exercising caution. Damion Ratley would be next up for the team's No. 3 receiver should he ultimately be unable to go.