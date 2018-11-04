Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but the Browns believe he'll be able to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing three games with the MCL sprain, Higgins returned to practice Thursday in limited fashion and repeated that activity Friday. While the Browns would have ideally wanted Higgins to put in a full practice before returning to game action, the receiver apparently looked good during his time on the field this week when media was present, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Cleveland is also optimistic that Antonio Callaway (ankle) will be able to shake off his own injury to play Sunday, which would keep all of the team's top five wideouts available.