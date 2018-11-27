Browns' Rashard Higgins: One catch in victory
Higgins caught one of three targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.
Higgins played just 20 offensive snaps Sunday, as Breshad Perriman seems to have jumped over him on the depth chart. The third-year wideout from Colorado State has been productive when he healthy, though he has just two catches over the past three weeks due to his decrease in playing time.
