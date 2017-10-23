Higgins corralled one of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans.

Higgins took part in 66 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps but produced limited production for the fifth consecutive week. Since the 23-year-old's career-high seven receptions against the Ravens on Sept. 17, Higgins has caught just six passes for 41 yards. His usage may increase in the coming weeks, however, as Kenny Britt continues to be a bitter disappointment. If the Browns end up cutting ties with Britt, Higgins would seemingly move into the No. 2 WR role behind Ricardo Louis.