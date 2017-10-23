Browns' Rashard Higgins: One reception versus Titans
Higgins corralled one of three targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans.
Higgins took part in 66 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps but produced limited production for the fifth consecutive week. Since the 23-year-old's career-high seven receptions against the Ravens on Sept. 17, Higgins has caught just six passes for 41 yards. His usage may increase in the coming weeks, however, as Kenny Britt continues to be a bitter disappointment. If the Browns end up cutting ties with Britt, Higgins would seemingly move into the No. 2 WR role behind Ricardo Louis.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Quiet again in Week 5•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: No catches in Week 4•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Fails to capitalize•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Listed as starter•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Looking at expanded role•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Leads team in receptions and yards Sunday•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...