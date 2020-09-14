Higgins caught his lone target for nine yards and played 16 snaps (22 percent) in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

As speculated during training, running back Kareem Hunt was the de facto third wide receiver, but Higgins was fourth among the position group in snaps. He finished behind KhaDarel Hodge, a special teams gunner that impressed while working with the first team offense in training camp. It's hard to draw many conclusions from Week 1's results as the Browns were taken out of their offense early.