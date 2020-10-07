The Browns could keep Higgins active for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Higgins has been inactive the last two weeks, but there should be an opportunity for him to play Sunday after No. 3 wideout KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Currently listed as the backup to Jarvis Landry on the team's unofficial depth chart, Higgins could be the next man up to step into Hodge's role. After Hodge injured his hamstring during pregame warmups in the Browns' Week 4 win over the Cowboys, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones -- who replaced JoJo Natson (knee) as the primary returner -- filled in as the third wideout. Peoples-Jones failed to draw any targets across his 33 offensive snaps, however, which could prompt the coaching staff to limit the rookie mainly to returning duties Week 5, leaving Higgins available to handle more work alongside Landry and Odell Beckham.