Higgins could be on the active roster for Week 5's game against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He's listed as the backup to Jarvis Landry on the team's unofficial depth chart.

Higgins has been inactive the last two weeks, but there's opportunity this week after No. 3 wideout KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. That opens up a spot on the active roster this coming Sunday. After Hodge injured the hamstring during pregame warmups last week, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who replaced JoJo Natson (knee, IR) as the primary returner, filled in as the third wideout. There hasn't been much to do for a third wideout in a Browns' offense that runs more than it passes, and they often use running back Kareem Hunt as a de facto third receiver. However, with Hunt becoming the lead running back due to Nick Chubb's knee injury, the Browns may use him less as a receiver, thereby opening up targets for Higgins or Peoples-Jones.