The Browns placed Higgins (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, ruling him out for Sunday's road game versus the Jets.

In addition to Higgins, fellow wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were deemed high-risk close contacts and are unable to suit up Week 16. With just one WR (Marvin Hall) remaining on the active roster, Cleveland elevated Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad.