Higgins caught five of six targets for 58 yards in Week 16's 24-22 loss to Green Bay on Saturday.

Higgins led all of Cleveland's targets in receiving yards and was heavily involved in the passing attack for the second consecutive week. He had a 65-percent share of the snaps, behind Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and for the second straight week out-snapped rookie Anthony Schwartz. It was unclear if Higgins involvement in Week 15 was the result of a COVID-19 outbreak among the team's receivers (wideouts and tight ends), but it appears he's resurrected himself. Higgins, who was seemingly inside a coaching doghouse at one point in 2021, has caught eight of 11 targets for 82 yards over the last two games.