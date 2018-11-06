Browns' Rashard Higgins: Plays 29 snaps against Chiefs
Higgins played 29 of 75 offensive snaps (39 percent) and caught three of four targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.
Higgins made his return after a three-game absence with an MCL sprain, though it appears the Browns were careful about overworking him during his first game back. Antonio Callaway acted as Cleveland's No. 2 receiver, though that could change if new head coach Gregg Williams and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens favor the veteran over the rookie. In six games, Higgins has 19 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown.
