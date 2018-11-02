Browns' Rashard Higgins: Practicing for second straight day
Higgins (knee) suited up for Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Higgins was unable to practice, but it looks like he will get some work in Friday for the second day in a row, which gives him a chance to return to action after sitting out the last three games. Higgins could play a key role if he is able to play Sunday, as fellow wideout Antonio Callaway figures to either be limited or sidelined due to an ankle injury he picked up at Thursday's practice.
