Browns' Rashard Higgins: Present for practice
Higgins (knee) was on the field Thursday for the start of the Browns' practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The wideout has yet to practice in any capacity since sustaining an MCL sprain Oct. 7 against the Ravens, but it appears he'll take a significant step forward in his recovery process. The Browns will release their official practice report later Thursday, which should clarify whether HIggins' activity registered as full, limited or non-participation. However he ends up being listed, Higgins' presence on the field in any capacity will tentatively keep the door open for him to play Sunday against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Missing practice again•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not expected to play this week•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Sitting out Week 7•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...