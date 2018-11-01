Higgins (knee) was on the field Thursday for the start of the Browns' practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The wideout has yet to practice in any capacity since sustaining an MCL sprain Oct. 7 against the Ravens, but it appears he'll take a significant step forward in his recovery process. The Browns will release their official practice report later Thursday, which should clarify whether HIggins' activity registered as full, limited or non-participation. However he ends up being listed, Higgins' presence on the field in any capacity will tentatively keep the door open for him to play Sunday against the Chiefs.