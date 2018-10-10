Higgins (knee) said he would play in Sunday's game against the Chargers if it were up to him, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Higgins will still miss at least one game and likely two or three, but he's already pushing for an aggressive approach to the rehab process. He suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Ravens, finishing with three catches for 66 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Higgins' absence this week leaves a slumping Antonio Callaway without any real competition for the No. 2 receiver job.