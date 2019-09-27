Play

Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Higgins only managed one limited practice during prep for Week 4, so it remains to be seen if he'll miss a third consecutive contest. Such a decision will be made approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories