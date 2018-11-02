Higgins (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Whereas fellow wideout Antonio Callaway (ankle) is trending in the wrong direction after not practicing Friday and earning a questionable designation for the Week 9 matchup, Higgins "looks good to go after missing three games," per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. If Callaway is out this weekend, Higgins -- if active -- would likely draw the start at receiver opposite Jarvis Landry, according to Petrak. In the five games he's played this season, Higgins has caught 16 of 22 targets for 244 yards and a touchdown. He'll be a speculative fantasy play until he proves his health, but there's an opportunity for him claim a key role in the Cleveland offense, given Callaway's injury and sporadic production to date.