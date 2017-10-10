Browns' Rashard Higgins: Quiet again in Week 5
Higgins brought in two of four targets for seven yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.
Higgins was on the field for less than 50 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps versus New York. as his role in the offense has dramatically decreased since his outburst in Week 2. Newly signed receiver Bryce Treggs saw more action than Higgins in his first game, which doesn't bode well for Higgins going forward.
