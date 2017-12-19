Higgins caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Baltimore.

Higgins saw more snaps (52 of 64) than Corey Coleman, though he was unable to establish a connection with DeShone Kizer. The former second-round pick --- who began the season on the practice squad -- has 22 receptions for 224 yards but just two catches in his last three contests, despite the increase in snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories