Browns' Rashard Higgins: Quiet despite increased playing time
Higgins caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Baltimore.
Higgins saw more snaps (52 of 64) than Corey Coleman, though he was unable to establish a connection with DeShone Kizer. The former second-round pick --- who began the season on the practice squad -- has 22 receptions for 224 yards but just two catches in his last three contests, despite the increase in snaps.
