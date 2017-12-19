Higgins caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to Baltimore.

Higgins saw more snaps (52 of 64) than Corey Coleman, though he was unable to establish a connection with DeShone Kizer. The former second-round pick --- who began the season on the practice squad -- has 22 receptions for 224 yards but just two catches in his last three contests, despite the increase in snaps.