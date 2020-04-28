Browns' Rashard Higgins: Re-ups with Cleveland
Higgins signed a one-year contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
A market never materialized for the unrestricted free agent during the offseason, prompting the two to link up following the 2020 NFL Draft which saw the Browns draft just one wide receiver -- Donovan Peoples-Jones -- in the sixth round. After a 2018 campaign in which Higghins caught nearly 40 passes and accumulated 572 receiving yards, last season was a dreadful setback as the fourth-year wideout tallied just four passes for 55 yards while seeing the fewest offensive snaps of his career. There's no guarantee Higgins will make the final roster come the fall, but in an uncertain offseason training period with few, if any, in-person practices, it makes for the Browns to add a known commodity in the 25-year-old, even if it's just for additional depth.
