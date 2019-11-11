Browns' Rashard Higgins: Receives game winner
Higgins caught his lone target for a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over Buffalo in Week 10.
Higgins and quarterback Baker Mayfield hooked up for a touchdown for the first time since Week 16 of last season, and it could not have come at a better time -- on Cleveland's final drive while down by four points. The Browns' use -- or lack of use -- of Higgins has come under scrutiny since he returned from a knee injury. Signs pointed up for Higgins when the Browns announced Antonio Callaway was made inactive Sunday, which one source said was possibly due to the receiver being late for something, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. However, Higgins did little until Cleveland's final drive when he grabbed a 7-yard touchdown. The moment was notable for a couple of reasons: Higgins had been invisible in the game plan since returning Week 6, and it occurred after the Browns displayed egregious red-zone inefficiency. Prior to Higgins' score, Cleveland was unable to get into the end zone in 12 plays run inside the Bills' 3-yard-line. If Higgins and Mayfield resume the chemistry they had in 2018, it may not matter what Callaway did to earn being benched. Higgins could become the team's No. 3 wideout and a potential red-zone threat given the Browns' inability to consistently convert touchdowns.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Status quo in Week 9•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: May play more this week•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Behind Callaway on depth chart•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Coach explains DNP•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Active, doesn't play•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Returns from four-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...