Higgins caught his lone target for a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over Buffalo in Week 10.

Higgins and quarterback Baker Mayfield hooked up for a touchdown for the first time since Week 16 of last season, and it could not have come at a better time -- on Cleveland's final drive while down by four points. The Browns' use -- or lack of use -- of Higgins has come under scrutiny since he returned from a knee injury. Signs pointed up for Higgins when the Browns announced Antonio Callaway was made inactive Sunday, which one source said was possibly due to the receiver being late for something, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. However, Higgins did little until Cleveland's final drive when he grabbed a 7-yard touchdown. The moment was notable for a couple of reasons: Higgins had been invisible in the game plan since returning Week 6, and it occurred after the Browns displayed egregious red-zone inefficiency. Prior to Higgins' score, Cleveland was unable to get into the end zone in 12 plays run inside the Bills' 3-yard-line. If Higgins and Mayfield resume the chemistry they had in 2018, it may not matter what Callaway did to earn being benched. Higgins could become the team's No. 3 wideout and a potential red-zone threat given the Browns' inability to consistently convert touchdowns.