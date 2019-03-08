The Browns extended a tender to Higgins on Friday, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports.

It's unclear which of the tenders (first-, second- or original-round) was given to Higgins, but the Browns will have the right to match any offer that he receives as a restricted free agent. He fared well working with Baker Mayfield for most of the 2018 season, when he gathered in 39 of his 53 targets for 572 yards and four touchdowns. Such production should help Higgins cultivate interest on the open market.