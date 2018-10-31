Higgins (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Higgins is thus in the iffy category as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. If he remains out this weekend, added work behind starters Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway would be available for Damion Ratley as well as Breshad Perriman, to a lesser degree.

