Browns' Rashard Higgins: Returns from four-game absence
Higgins (knee) is active Week 6 against Seattle.
Higgins logged 32 offensive snaps in the season opener, but a knee injury has sidelined him for the last four games. It's unclear exactly what fantasy owners can expect from Higgins, as he'll presumably still be behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry in the target pecking order, with Antonio Callaway on hand as well. His return also means fellow wideout Damion Ratley will land on the inactive list as a healthy scratch.
