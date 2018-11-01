Browns' Rashard Higgins: Returns to limited practice Thursday
Higgins (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
Higgins is thus trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's session. While his progress is encouraging, he's still in the day-to-day category and not a lock to play Sunday against the Chiefs, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. Added clarity on the Week 9 status of Higgins, as well that of Antonio Callaway (ankle) will arrive upon the release of Friday's final injury report.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Present for practice•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Remains sidelined Wednesday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Missing practice again•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Not expected to play this week•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Sitting out Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...