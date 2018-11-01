Higgins (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Higgins is thus trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's session. While his progress is encouraging, he's still in the day-to-day category and not a lock to play Sunday against the Chiefs, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. Added clarity on the Week 9 status of Higgins, as well that of Antonio Callaway (ankle) will arrive upon the release of Friday's final injury report.

