Higgins is expected to make the 53-man roster after the team waived Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
This hardly feels like news considering Higgins always seemed like the front-runner for the No. 3 job ahead of Ratley, Taylor and 2020 sixth-round pick, Donovan Peoples-Jones. Still, confirmation can be important particularly with Higgins slated for work in three wide-receiver sets. How often those sets happen remains the major question mark, particularly with coach Kevin Stefanski expected to implement a bevy of 12 personnel into his play-calling.
