Browns' Rashard Higgins: Scores in division win
Higgins caught six of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Bengals.
Higgins extended Cleveland's lead to three scores late in the third quarter when he took a pass over the middle and stiff-armed his way to a 17-yard touchdown. The game marked a season high for catches for Higgins, who had topped 30 yards in a game just once in his previous six games. He has been relatively effective as a scoring target, with four touchdowns in his last eight games. The season concludes next Sunday against a top five Ravens pass defense.
