Higgins caught six of 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 47-42 loss to the Ravens.

Higgins' performance was highlighted by his 21-yard touchdown on fourth-and-four to begin the fourth quarter. That play not only gave Higgins a score in consecutive games, but also helped him put together his second straight six-catch outing. With at least 65 yards in three of his last four appearances as well, Higgins is growing in importance as the regular season comes to its conclusion. He'll aim to keep trending in the right direction in Week 15 versus the Giants.