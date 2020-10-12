Higgins caught all three of his targets for 31 yards and had a 15-yard touchdown in Sunday's 32-23 win over Indianapolis.

The Browns got an unexpected contribution from Higgins, who was active for the first time in three weeks. After a scant 21 snaps over the first two games, Higgins had 40 on Sunday, serving as the team's No. 3 wideout with KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) on injured reserve. Hodge's injury, coupled with a Nick Chubb knee injury that forces a more traditional running back role for Kareem Hunt, could lead to a larger role for the Browns' third wide receiver. Rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who played 33 snaps last week while Higgins was inactive, was limited to just one snap on offense Sunday.