Higgins caught each of his four targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.

Higgins played 33 of 57 snaps (58 percent) on offense, essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver role with Breshad Perriman, who caught two of six targets for 26 yards across 26 snaps (46 percent). Neither player poses much of a threat to Jarvis Landry or Antonio Callaway heading into a favorable Week 14 matchup with the downtrodden Carolina defense.