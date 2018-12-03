Browns' Rashard Higgins: Scores third TD of season
Higgins caught each of his four targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Texans.
Higgins played 33 of 57 snaps (58 percent) on offense, essentially splitting the No. 3 receiver role with Breshad Perriman, who caught two of six targets for 26 yards across 26 snaps (46 percent). Neither player poses much of a threat to Jarvis Landry or Antonio Callaway heading into a favorable Week 14 matchup with the downtrodden Carolina defense.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: One catch in victory•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Reels in touchdown pass•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Plays 29 snaps against Chiefs•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: On track to play•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Questionable for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...