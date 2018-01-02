Higgins, who caught three of four targets for 68 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Steelers, ends 2017 with 27 receptions for 312 yards and two scores.

Higgins began the year on the practice squad but was soon promoted after Corey Coleman was shelved with a hand injury. He finished tied for fourth on the team in receptions and should be considered for a roster spot in 2018, depending on what the Browns do in the draft and free agency.