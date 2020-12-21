Higgins caught four of five targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Despite seeing his two-game scoring streak end, Higgins continued to thrive as the Browns' No. 2 wideout. This was the fourth time in the last five weeks with at least 65 receiving yards, and he's averaged 5.7 targets and 61.2 yards in the six games since Odell Beckham's season-ending knee injury. Higgins and the Browns have a soft landing in Week 15 against the Jets, who rank 25th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.