Higgins caught three of four targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

The Eagles took away top wideout Jarvis Landry, who had a season-low two targets, while Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge (five targets, 73 yards) took on lead downfield roles. It was a continuation for Higgins whose profile has increased in the wake of Odell Beckham's season-ending knee injury early in Week 7. Higgins has averaged 3.3 catches, 4.3 targets and 59.3 yards over the last four games since Beckham's injury. Ironically, his two touchdowns this season came in games when Beckham was still healthy. The Browns have a road date Week 12 against the one-win Jaguars.