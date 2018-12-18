Browns' Rashard Higgins: Sees three targets
Higgins recorded two catches on three targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Higgins surpassed his career high in catches in the second quarter when he came down with pass from Baker Mayfield. The third-year wideout has a reception in every game he's played in this season and has turned into a reliable depth option for the Browns.
