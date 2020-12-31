Higgins is on track to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
As will Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, with the moves to become official later Thursday. Per the report, the wide receiver quartet is in line to be available to take the field should the Browns be permitted to hold a practice Thursday.
