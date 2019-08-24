Higgins caught two of seven targets for 18 yards in Friday's 13-12 loss to Tampa Bay in preseason Week 3.

The highly anticipated Browns offense worked without its top two wide receivers, and quarterback Baker Mayfield was off target with backups Higgins, Jaelen Strong and Derek Willies. Higgins had one end zone drop, which to be fair, would have been a nice catch if he hung on. He's expected to open the season as the third wideout but needs to work on his timing with Mayfield.