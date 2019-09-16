Higgins (knee) is inactive for Monday's road contest at the Jets.

Higgins came out of the season opener with an ankle injury, and while he was listed as limited on every Week 2 injury report, the Browns will exercise caution with the fourth-year wide receiver. With Higgins out of the lineup, Damion Ratley is the best bet to serve as the third WR behind starters Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Higgins' next chance to suit up is Sunday night versus the Rams.

