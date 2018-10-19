Browns' Rashard Higgins: Sitting out Week 7
Higgins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
With Higgins out, the Browns' Week 7 wideout corps will be headed by Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley. Meanwhile, Breshad Perriman could carve out a role in the team's offense as injuries and personnel changes continue to alter the makeup of the team's receiving depth chart.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Absent from practice•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Pushing for quick rehab•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Likely out at least two weeks•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Week-to-week with MCL sprain•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....