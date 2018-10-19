Higgins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Higgins out, the Browns' Week 7 wideout corps will be headed by Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Damion Ratley. Meanwhile, Breshad Perriman could carve out a role in the team's offense as injuries and personnel changes continue to alter the makeup of the team's receiving depth chart.