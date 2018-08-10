Browns' Rashard Higgins: Snags four balls in preseason opener
Higgins opened the preseason with four catches for 66 yards on five targets in Thursday's 20-10 win over the Giants.
Higgins got plenty of work with the starters, as fellow wide receiver Josh Gordon didn't play in this one. He caught back-to-back passes of six and 21 yards from Tyrod Taylor on Cleveland's second possession, then added receptions of 26 and 13 yards courtesy of Baker Mayfield later in the first half. The 23-year-old wide receiver capped last season with a two-touchdown performance in Week 17, and Higgins could still earn significant reps opposite Gordon on the outside this year, as free agent acquisition Jarvis Landry does most of his work in the slot.
