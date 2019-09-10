Higgins (ankle) was taking part in Tuesday's informal practice, but looked to be "very limited" in the portion open to the media, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

In part due to the ankle issue, Higgins played only 44 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps in the Week 1 loss to the Titans, hauling in two of his three targets for 46 yards. The wideout's restricted work two days after suffering the injury isn't major cause for concern, but he'll probably need to put in a full practice before the end of the week in order for fantasy managers to feel truly comfortable about his availability for Monday's matchup with the Jets.